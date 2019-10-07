ECL Recruitment 2019: Vacancies at 57 Cost Accountant posts, application process to begin soon

ECL Recruitment 2019: The Eastern Coalfields Limited has released notifications inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Cost Accountant/ Accountant (CA). The candidates can apply online through the official website, easterncoal.gov.in. The online application process will begin on October 9, 2019.

Advertising

A total of 57 vacancies are on offer. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by a medical test. In case of selection of a candidate an indemnity bond of one lakh for a minimum period of three years. The application process will close on October 23, 2019.

ECL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates should be ICWA or CA passed

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 30 years. The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per government norms. The SC/ ST candidates will get an age relaxation of 5 years, 3 years for OBC candidates and 10 years for Physically Handicapped candidates.

Advertising

ECL Recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The written test will be on general awareness and matters related to the concerned subject. It will be an elimination round. The question papers will be in MCQ format and the candidates have to answer in the MCQ answer sheet. The answers will be evaluated through OMR machine. Candidates will not be allowed to take back question papers from the examination hall as that is intellectual property right of ECL.

ECL Recruitment 2019: Salary

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 37,063 per month

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.