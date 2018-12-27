ECIL Recruitment for 2109 jobs, here is how to apply

ECIL recruitment: The ECIL has released official notification inviting applications for 2109 vacancies for the posts of junior technical officer, junior consultant field operation grade I and II on its official website ecil.co.in. The last date to submit online applications is January 5, 2019. The application process will close on 4 pm, January 5, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for qualifying exam on X. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification at various zones. Candidates need to mention their place of choice for document verification out of the zones – New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

ECIL recruitment: Post-wise vacancies

Total posts: 2109

Junior Technical Officer – 1479

Junior consultant field operation (grade I) – 315

Junior consultant field operation (grade II) – 315

ECIL recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Education Qualification: For the post of junior technical officer and junior consultant field operations candidates need to have a first class engineering degree with minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks from a government recognised university. For the post of grade II consultant, candidates need to have passed the two-year ITI programme in electronics mechanic/R and TV/electrical and fitter from a recognised institute.

Work experience: Though there is no work experience required, however, candidates with minimum work experience of six months in related industry will be given preference.

ECIL recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – ecil.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘careers’ in top bar

Step 3: On the new page, click e-recruitment under ‘careers’ side bar

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to apply for various contraction positions..’ link

Step 5: Click on and ‘apply for various posts’ link and start filling the form

ECIL recruitment: Pay scale

Junior technical officer will get remuneration worth Rs 19,188 per month while the junor consultant grade I candidates will get Rs 17,654 and candidates selected for junior consultant post grade II will get remuneration worth Rs 16,042. Additional benefits of TA/DA etc will also be given.

All the jobs are on the basis of contract for the period of three months and can be extended to two more months depending upon the project recruitment.

