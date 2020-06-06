ECIL recruitment 2020: Vacancies for Technical Officer posts, apply now

ECIL recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on June 11. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in ECIL recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on June 11. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in

CIL recruitment 2020: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released a notification advertising for 70 posts at the post of technical officer. The candidates will be hired on a contractual basis and will get a remuneration of Rs 23,000 per month. The candidates need to possess a minimum engineering degree to apply for the posts. The application process will be closed on June 11.

“The tenure of the contract for the above positions would be one year only. However, it may be extendable up to one more year depending upon requirements,” read the recruitment notification. The candidates with a minimum one-year experience in production/ repair/ maintenance of electronic equipment are desired to apply for the posts.

READ | ECIL develops remote monitoring system for Covid-19 patients

ECIL recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total posts: 70

Name of the post: Technical Officer

ECIL recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a degree in Engineering in Electronics and Communication Engineering /Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering /Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering. The minimum 60 per cent marks required to apply for the post.

Age limit: The candidates need to born after May 31, 1990. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as mentioned in the official notification. The candidates belong to SC/ ST will get age relaxation of 5 years, while 3 years for OBC and 10 years for PWD category.

Read | Chhattisgarh CGPSC forest services notification 2020 released, application forms from June 16

ECIL recruitment 2020: Pay scale

The selected candidates for the posts will get a remuneration of Rs 23,000 per month.

Important dates:

Commencement of application process: June 4

Last date to apply online: June 11

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the website- ecil.co.in on or before the above-mentioned date.

ECIL recruitment 2020: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interview at Hyderabad. The date of interview and document verification will be intimated via mail. The interview will be held at Electronics Corporation of India Limited, Nalanda Complex, CLDC, TIFR Road, Hyderabad – 500 062.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd