ECIL recruitment 2019: Pay scale up to Rs 1.3 lakh, check application process

ECIL recruitment 2019: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited has released the notification for recruitment of Senior Deputy General Manager (Nuclear) and Senior Deputy General Manager (Purchase) for two unreserved and one reserved (SC) vacant posts. The application process for the respected vacant posts has started and the last date of online registration will be on August 3, 2019.

A total vacancies for the posts of Senior Deputy General Manager (Nuclear) and Senior Deputy General Manager (Purchase) is three. Interested and eligible Candidates can visit the official website of ECIL- ecil.co.in for the registration process and submitting online application form.

The last date for accepting registration forms (hard copy) with required documents by posts will be on- August 13, 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Total vacancies – 3

For Senior Deputy General Manager (Nuclear)- 2

For Senior Deputy General Manager (Purchase)- 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Senior Deputy General Manager (Nuclear) – Candidates should have a first class Engineering Graduate in EEE or equivalent from a recognised university or institute. Candidates should have work experience in sea going vessel.

Senior Deputy General Manager (Purchase) – Candidates should have a first class Engineering Graduate or equivalent from a recognised university or institute.

Age limit: The upper age limit for Senior Deputy General Manager (Nuclear) is 48 years old and for Senior Deputy General Manager (purchase) will be 53 years old. Age relaxation will be applicable for the post of Senior Deputy General Manager (Purchase).

Pay Scale:

Senior Deputy General Manager (Nuclear)- Total monthly emoluments will be Rs.1,32,680.

Senior Deputy General Manager (Purchase)- Total monthly emoluments including will be Rs.1,32,680.

ECIL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of ECIL- eicl.co.in

Step 2: Then click on the ‘careers’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link for application form

Step 4: Fill the required details and upload the required documents

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Take a print out of application form and payment details for further reference.