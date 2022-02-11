East Coast Railway recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 756 apprentice posts 

East Coast Railway recruitment cell, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the posts of apprentice at workshops/units in the east coast railway. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online at the official website – rrcbbs.org.in

The last date to submit applications is March 7, 2022. A total of 756 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on the cut-off date for receiving application that is to say March 7, 2022.

Educational qualifications: The candidate must have passed class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Selection process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared by taking an average of matriculation [with minimum 50 per cent (aggregate) marks] plus ITI (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) marks.

The panel will be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both matriculation and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. Shortlisted candidates, thus enlisted, will be called for document/Certificate verification to the extent of 1.5 times of the notified vacancies.

In case of two candidates having the same marks, the candidates with older age shall be preferred. In case the dates of birth are also the same, then the candidate who passed the matriculation examination earlier shall be considered first.

A final merit list will be prepared unit wise, trade wise and community wise, equal to the number of slots in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate