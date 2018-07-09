E-court, Tiruchirappalli recruitment 2018: Apply for various vacant posts, salary upto Rs 65,000 per month

E-court, Tiruchirappalli recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is July 14. The last date for submission of application is July 14.

E-court, Tiruchirappalli recruitment 2018: A notification has been released by Principal District Court, e-court Tiruchirappalli, giving details related to recruitment to the posts of steno-typist, assistant, computer operator, typist and others in Tamil Nadu judicial ministerial service/ Tamil Nadu basic service in the judicial unit of Tiruchirappalli district. Those who wish to apply may send their applications, with passport size photos affixed and duly attested, along with self attested copies of all the testimonials, certificates to ‘The Principal District Judge, District Court, Tiruchirappalli’. The last date for submission of application is July 14.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 90

Designation

Steno-Typist Grade III: 16

Computer Operator: 8

Junior Assistants: 15

Typists: 15

Driver: 4

Xerox Operator: 14

Watchman: 18

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Steno-Typist Grade III: The aspirant should have passed S.S.L.C public examination or its equivalent.

Computer Operator: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree in computer science/ computer from a recognised university of Indian union or a bachelor’s degree in B.A, or B.Sc or B.Com from a recognised university with a diploma in computer applications from a recognised university.

Junior Assistants: The aspirant should have passed S.S.L.C public examination or its equivalent.

Typists: The aspirant should have passed S.S.L.C public examination or its equivalent. He/she should have also passed the government technical examination in typewriting.

Driver: The aspirant should have passed class 8th and must possess a driving licence for driving a motor vehicle issued by a competent authority.

Xerox Operator: The aspirant should have passed S.S.L.C public examination or its equivalent. Practical experience for a period of not less than two years in all branches of photography, such as developing of films taking prints and enlargements is also required.

Watchman: The aspirant should know how to read and write in Tamil.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 18 years.

Pay scale

Steno-Typist Grade III: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,600 to Rs 65,500.

Computer Operator: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,600 to Rs 65,500.

Junior Assistants: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000.

Typists: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000.

Driver: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000.

Xerox Operator: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 16,600 to Rs 52,400.

Watchman: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,700 to Rs 50,000.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of an interview.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd