Sunday, April 17, 2022
DU Recruitment 2022: Applications invited by Hanraj College for assistant professor posts

The applications have to be submitted online at colrec.du.ac.in or hansrajcollege.ac.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 17, 2022 11:16:59 am
Interested candidates should apply online at colrec.du.ac.in in the prescribed format. File.

The University of Delhi is inviting applications for the appointment to the posts of assistant professor in over 15 subjects at Hansraj College. The applications have to be submitted online at colrec.du.ac.in or hansrajcollege.ac.in.

The posts are in the academic level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs 57,700 as per 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowances. The university advertised the positions on April 16 and the last date for receipt of the application is within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to fill the application form

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University Assistant Professor Recruitment page at colrec.du.ac.in for more information

Step 2: Register and fill out the online application form

Step 3: Submit all required documentation

Step 4: Make the application fee payment

The number of vacant posts is as follows: Botany (6), Chemistry (3), Commerce (9), Computer Science (1), Economics (9), Electronics (3), English (6), Hindi (8), History (7), Mathematics (11), Philosophy (4), Physical Education (2), Physics (11), Sanskrit (3) and Zoology (9).

The details regarding qualifications, publications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative proforma etc. are available on the college website along with the advertisement. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form. Any addendum/ corrigendum shall be posted only on the college website.

