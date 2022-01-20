DU Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 635 faculty posts

DU Recruitment 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) is inviting applications from candidates to apply for over 635 posts of professors and associate professors. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site at du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 7, 2022.

The total number of vacant posts for professors is 186 while the recruitment drive will fill up 449 associate professor posts.

The educational qualifications for the posts of professor and assistant professor vary according to different subjects. Candidates can check the respective requirement on the official website at du.ac.in.

The application fee for UR/EWS/OBC category is Rs 2000. No application fee will be charged from SC, ST, PWBD category and women applicants. The fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Payment is to be made online only through credit/ debit card/ net banking.

Candidates will be screened on the basis of academic and other relevant credentials from the applications received for the post of professor and associate professor. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

Screened candidates called for interview will have to report with original documents including testimonials/certificates, valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar/voter id/driving license/passport). One set of self-attested photocopies of all the documents will also have to be submitted by the candidates.