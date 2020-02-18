DU FMS placements concludes, highest package at Rs 58.6 lakh

FMS Delhi University (Source: Official website) FMS Delhi University (Source: Official website)

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi (DU) has concluded the final placement process for the batch of 2018-20 with the highest package of Rs 58.6 lakh per annum. The institute claims to have achieved 100 per cent placement with a “highest-ever package of Rs 25.6 LPA”. The average package increased by 11 per cent over the last year.

FMS claims to have seen a rise of 36 per cent in the number of PPOs and a 42 per cent increase in the number of consulting offers being made as compared to last year. For the first time, 75 per cent of the offers were above Rs 20 LPA. The average CTC for women also increased to Rs 26.2 LPA, as per the institute.

Most offers – 33 per cent – were made in consulting, strategy and general management domain followed by IT, operations e-commerce with 26 per cent and marketing with 24 per cent offers. In BFSI domain, students received as many as 17 per cent offers.

In the batch of a total of 230 students, 219 appeared in the placement season. As many as 234 offers were made of which 68 were pre-placement offers (PPOs). These offers were made by 88 companies, as per the FMS data.

