Delhi University recruitment 2019: Apply for 335 assistant professor posts in various colleges, check details here

DU assistant professor recruitment 2019: The University of Delhi has released notifications for the recruitment of various assistant professor posts. The advertisement has been released for the recruitment of various colleges of Delhi University. The vacancy is notified for colleges in Sri Vankateswara College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Laxmibai college, Hindu college and College of Vocational Studies.

The eligible and interested candidates must apply online on the website till December 28, 2019 or two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news, whichever is later.

Vacancy details:

Sri Vankateswara College: 89 posts

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya college: 30 posts

Laxmibai college: 70 posts

College of Vocational Studies: 95 posts

Hindu college: 51 posts

DU Assistant Professor recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Interested candidates should have at least 55 per cent marks in the masters degree. Candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or a similar test by UGC. Candidates who have been awarded PhD do not have to clear NET. For detailed information about the eligibility, candidates should check the notification on the college website.

Application fee: Unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category candidates have to pay Rs 500 as application fee. SC/ST/PwD candidates do not have to pay application fee.

DU Assistant Professor recruitment 2019: Selection Procedure:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of screening test and Interview. Scores will be provided to candidates for their academic qualification For detailed information about the selection procedure, candidates should check the official notification.

DU Assistant Professor recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-colrec.du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, login using the registered email ID and password. Candidates who have not registered yet should register online.

Step 3: Fill the application form, pay application fee and submit the application form.

Step 4: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

