DSSSB Tier I Admit Card 2019: How to download hall tickets for Assistant Director, Driver and other posts

DSSSB Tier 1 admit card 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for craft instructor, assistant director (horticulture), assistant community organizers, assistant architect, storekeeper, and driver (male) posts. The candidates can download the DSSSB admit card from the official website – dsssb.gov.in.

The board will conduct the Tier I exam for selection on these posts on October 12, 2019. Candidates need to keep their registration card slip handy to be able to download their admit card.

DSSSB Tier I admit card 2019: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official DSSSB website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provided for admit card.

Step 3: Select the exam ‘First Tier’ on the page

Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth and security code.

Step 5: Submit and download your admit card.

Step 6: Applicants can click here to login and download their DSSSB admit card for the posts mentioned above.

Meanwhile, DSSSB is also looking to hire candidates for Fire Operator Posts. Candidates who are interested to apply for the job can apply from the official website of dsssb.delhi.gov.in on or before November 6, 2019. This recruitment drive will recruit a total of 706 posts.

For those appearing for the DSSSB exam, the mock tests are already available on the official website. They can login with their registration number and practice the test to acquaint with the kind of questions asked in the recruitment exam.

