DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021: Apply for 7,236 TGT and other posts

DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on Wednesday released a notification inviting candidates to apply for various teaching and non-teaching posts. A total of 7,236 posts including trained graduate teacher (TGT), assistant teacher, lower division clerk (LDC), head clerk, and other vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Of the total 7,236 vacancies, 6,358 posts are for TGT, 554 vacancies are for assistant teacher primary, 74 assistant teacher nursery, 278 are for LDC, 50 are for counsellor, 12 are for head clerk and 10 are for Patwari.

DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021: How to apply

The registration will begin on May 25 and will close on June 24 at the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The candidates can visit the official website and submit their application after filling all the details, uploading documents and fee payment. They can also take a printout of application form for future use. Here is the detailed advertisement.

The application fee for DSSSB Recruitment 2021 is Rs 100 for general and OBC candidates, while it’s NIL for all other categories.

DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection will be made through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test. The examination questions will be bilingual except for the Language papers which would be in the language concerned only.