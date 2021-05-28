DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 5807 TGT posts

DSSSB recruitment 2021: The registration process for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) TGT teacher recruitment 2021 begins on June 4. Interested candidates may fill the online application form on the official DSSSB website — dsssbonline.nic.in. The application window will be open from June 4 till July 3. The date of examination will be intimated in due course of time.

According to the notification released, this recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5807 posts for various subjects including Bengali, English, Urdu, Sanskrit and Punjabi for male and female candidates.

Read | DSSSB recruitment 2021 for 7236 teaching, non teaching posts

The selection process for the DSSSB TGT teacher recruitment includes one tier/ two tier examination scheme and skill test wherever applicable. The minimum qualifying marks for the examination will be decided and declared by the DSSSB.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university with minimum 45 per cent marks can apply for the posts. A CTET qualified certificate issued by CBSE is also mandatory to apply for the position. Knowledge of Hindi language and degree/diploma in teaching are also compulsory requirements to apply for the TGT positions.

The age limit of the candidate applying for the posts should be below 32 years of age. For more details on the eligibility criteria, candidates can refer to the official website of DSSSB.

Apart from this, DSSSB on May 21 had notified 7236 vacancies for various teaching and non teaching posts in the UT. As per the notification 6358 posts are for TGT, 554 are for primary assistant teacher, 278 are for LDC, 74 are for nursery assistant teacher, 50 are for counsellor, 12 are for head clerk, and 10 are for patwari. Last date to apply is May 24.