DSSSB teacher recruitment 2021 application process begins, here’s how to apply for various posts

Interested candidates may fill the online application form on the official DSSSB website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. (Photo: Pixabay.com/ representational image)

DSSSB recruitment 2021: The registration process for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) teacher recruitment 2021 began on May 25. Interested candidates may fill the online application form on the official DSSSB website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The application window will be open from May 25 till June 24. The last date for fees payment for the application is also June 24.

The notification for DSSSB recruitment was released on May 21. According to the notification released, this recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7236 posts, of which 6358 are for TGT, 554 are for primary assistant teacher, 278 are for LDC, 74 are for nursery assistant teacher, 50 are for counsellor, 12 are for head clerk, and 10 are for patwari.

The selection process for the DSSSB teacher recruitment includes the written examination and the document verification stages. The minimum qualifying marks for the examination will be decided and declared by the DSSSB.

Application fees:

General/ OBC Category: Rs 100

SC/ ST/ Female: Nil

Steps to fill application form for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Link for the Online Application Registration System (OARS)’ on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to a new page and

Step 4: Click on ‘New Registration’

Step 5: Fill in the required personal and contact details and complete the registration

Step 6: Once registration has been done, the application number will be sent to the candidate’s mobile number and email.

Step 7: Fill the application form with the required details

Step 8: Make the required payment for the fees

Step 9: Submit the form

Step 10: Download and print the application form for future reference

The dates for the release of admit card and of the examination will be announced later by the DSSSB.