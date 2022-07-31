DSSSB, SSC, Railway recruitment and more: Top government jobs to apply this week

July 31, 2022 3:53:50 pm
If you are looking to apply for government jobs, here’s a list of government companies with an ongoing registration process. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.
NVS Teacher Recruitment
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is inviting applications for nearly 1600 posts. NVS is hiring for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female & Librarian) and for Principal Posts. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview combined.
Last date to apply: August 1
Subscriber Only Stories
Where to apply: navodaya.gov.in
RRC North Central Railway Recruitment
The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway (NCR) is inviting applications for several apprentice vacancies. Candidates have time till 11:59 pm of August 1, 2022 to apply for these vacancies. Through this recruitment drive, the RRC North Central Railway is hiring for several trades such as Fitter, Plumber, Welder, Armature Winder, Carpenter etc.
Last date to apply: August 1
Where to apply: rrcpryj.org
— SSC Recruitment 2022
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for an open competitive examination for recruitment of translators for various ministries, departments and organisations in the Government of India. Candidates must be between 18 to 30 years of age. Interested applicants must possess essential educational qualifications before August 4, 2022. All other eligibility details in terms of required degrees are mentioned in detail in the official notification.
Last date to apply: August 4
Where to apply: ssc.nic.in
— MHSR Recruitment
The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) is inviting applications for candidates to apply for 751 vacancies for the Civil Assistant Surgeon post, 211 vacancies for Civil Assistant Surgeon-General posts and 7 for Civil Assistant Surgeon post. In addition to this, there are also 357 vacancies for the post of tutor.
Age limit for these vacancies is 18 to 44 years. They should be registered with Telangana State Medical Council and have an MBBS degree or an equivalent qualification.
Last date to apply: August 14, 2022
Where to apply: mhsrv.telangana.gov.in
TNUSRB Recruitment
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is hiring for the posts of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder and Fireman 2022. The online applications process will commence on July 7, 2022 at 11 am.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 3552 openings for 3 positions overall. Out of these, there are 2180 positions open in the police department, 1091 in the investigation department, 161 in the prison and prisons department, and 120 in the fire and rescue services department.
Last date to apply: August 15
Where to apply: tnusrb.tn.gov.in
— MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is inviting applications for various Group B posts. The application process will begin on August 1 and will conclude on August 16. After that, the application correction window will be available between August 1 to 21. The exam will be conducted from September 24 onwards. The exam will be held in two shifts – in morning from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
A total of 2,557 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment process will the positions of Sub Engineer, Draftsman, and other posts. The exam will be held in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Neemch, Ratlam, Satnam, Mandsor, Sagar, Khandwa, Siddhi and Reva districts.
Last date to apply: August 16
Where to apply: peb.mp.gov.in
— Intelligence Bureau
The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO). A total of 766 vacancies are notified for the recruitment which will be filled on a deputation basis with a minimum tenure lasting three to five years. Candidates should not exceed the age of 56 years.
Last date to apply: August 22, 2022
Where to apply: mha.gov.in
— DSSSB Recruitment 2022
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is inviting applications recruitment of 547 vacancies such as Manager and Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Accountant, Tailor Master, Publication Assistant, Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), PGT Music (Male), PGT Urdu (Male and female), PGT Horticulture, PGT Psychology (Male and female), PGT Computer Science (Male and female), PGT English (Male and female), PGT EVGC (Male and female), and many more.
The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 100. However, the application fee is exempted for the women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. and Ex-serviceman category.
Last date to apply: 11:59 pm of August 27
Where to apply:dsssb.delhi.gov.in
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
TET to be made mandatory for recruitment of teachers in UP madrassas
Activist on mission to cut Gordian knot of superstition by ridding women of their matted hair and stigma
Bear Grylls says he is looking forward to take a female icon on adventure: ‘Would love to hear Priyanka Chopra’s story’
Five books that saved me as a parent
Mumbai Greens: Bharat Van Udyan in Marol was transformed from an abandoned quarry to a thriving public park
Unsustainable urbanisation influenced spread of coronavirus and its variants globally: Study
Explained: Who were the Razakars, accused of horrific crimes during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war?
Jennifer Garner warns against injecting anything on the face: ‘Look in the mirror less, obsess less’
Money recovered by ED does not belong to me: Partha Chatterjee
When Arjun Kapoor said Varun Dhawan hammed during his acting classes and was competitive: ‘He took 36 minutes to die’
Optoma D2 4K projector review: Big screen at short throw
Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Nepal