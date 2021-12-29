DSSSB releases tentative exam calendar 2022; PGT registration from February 1

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the tentative exam calendar 2022. The schedule mentions the release date of the advertisement as well as the exam dates. Candidates can download the entire schedule from the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in

As per the schedule, the JE Civil and AE Civil exam notification will release on January 1 and the exam will be conducted between March 1 to March 30. The exam schedule for PGT and lecturer is same for which the notification will release on February 1 and the exam will be conducted between April 1 to April 30.

The schedule has been released for a total of 44 exams and 4 separate exams – warder, fire operator, matron and JE (environmental). “lt is further informed that pending examinations of vacancies notified in the year 2021 would also be scheduled along with above-mentioned examinations,” the official notification reads.