DSSSB releases schedule for Assistant Teacher, JE, other recruitment exams, check here

DSSSB recruitment 2019: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released schedule for Assistant Teacher, Junior Engineer (JE), other recruitment examinations. The candidates can check the entire schedule through the official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The recruitment examinations will be conducted from November 8, 2019. “Specific date of examination, postcode wise shall be uploaded on the website of DSSSB in due course,” read the official notification.

The recruitment process includes a written exam followed by an interview round and document verification.

The admit card will contain the name, and centre of examination. “The name of examination, centre, date of examination and timing will be mentioned in the e-admit card,” mentioned the official notification.

DSSSB admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

DSSSB recruitment notification 2019: Vacancy details

Assistant teacher (primary) – 637

Assistant teacher (nursery) – 141

JE Civil – 204.

The selected candidates will be in the grade pay of Rs 4,200.

