DSSSB releases PRT answer keys, how to check

DSSSB PRT answer keys 2018: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the final answer key for the primary teacher recruitment examinations. The candidates can check the answer keys through the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in.

As the answer keys has been released, the candidates can expect the answer key soon. The examination was conducted on September 30, October 13, 14 and 28.

DSSSB PRT answer keys 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download PRT answer keys”

Step 3: Answer keys will be appeared on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

DSSSB has earlier released the notification for the recruitment of 4,366 PRT Teachers across various Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD schools in the national capital. The notification was released on June 26 on the official website delhi.gov.in. The online applications for the recruitment examinations would commence from July 2, 2018.

