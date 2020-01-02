DSSSB recruitment for 542 posts, application process to begin next week

DSSSB recruitment 2019: The application process will begin on January 7 DSSSB recruitment 2019: The application process will begin on January 7

DSSSB recruitment 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released notification inviting vacancies for 542 posts. The application process for 542 vacancies will begin on January 7. The candidates can apply through the website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The vacancies have been released to fill posts at Delhi Jal Board, Department of Social Welfare, Delhi Transport Corporation, Animal Husbandry Unit in Development Department, G.B. Pant Govt. Engineering College and Forensic Science Laboratory.

DSSSB recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a 10+2 pass certificate or equivalent and need to have a typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years. The minimum age limit of the candidates should be 18 years.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, professional tests and personal interview for recruitment to various posts.

