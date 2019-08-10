DSSSB recruitment exams date, admit card released: How to download

DSSSB recruitment exams date, admit card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released to conduct the recruitment exam for the post of an assistant planner, private secretary, fitter electrical, driver, swimming lifeguard, technical assistant and medical social worker on August 18.

The admit card for recruitment exams to be conducted for the said posts has been released at the official websites, dsssbonline.nic.in and dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB recruitment exams date, admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the circle next to the exam you are appearing for

Step 5: Click on generate e-admit card

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

As per rules, candidates need to bring a print out of their admit card along with an original identity proof and passport-sized pictures for verification and authentication tends. If a candidate fails to bring admit card they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

