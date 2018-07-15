DSSSB recruitment: Apply for 1,650 various posts, register at dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB recruitment 2018: A total of 1,650 vacancies are available. A total of 1,650 vacancies are available.

DSSSB recruitment 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has issued a recruitment notification for aspirants who are interested in applying for the posts of Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant, Stenographer, Lab Technician, Radiographer, Social Worker etc, under Health and Family Welfare, government of NCT of Delhi and services department. All those who are willing to apply can fill the application at the official website — dsssbonline.nic.in.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1,650

Designation

Pharmacist: 251

Nursing Officer: 684

Occupational therapist: 4

Technical Assistant (Ophthalmology): 2

Dental Hygienist: 2

Lab Technician (Gr. IV): 32

Radiographer: 136

Speech Therapist: 3

Assistant Dietician: 3

Medical Record Clerk: 11

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife: 89

Lab Assistant (Group IV): 178

Physiotherapist: 17

Social Worker: 21

Technical Assistant (OT/CSSD): 10

Assistant Security Officer: 1

Lab Technician Gr. III: 2

Assistant (OT/CSSD): 12

Grade IV (DASSV Jr. ASSTT.): 79

Stenographer Grade III: 113

Pay Scale

Pharmacist: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Nursing Officer: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,600.

Occupational therapist: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,200.

Technical Assistant (Ophthalmology): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Dental Hygienist: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,400.

Lab Technician (Gr. IV): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Radiographer: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,400.

Speech Therapist: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,200.

Assistant Dietician: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,200.

Medical Record Clerk: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 1,900.

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,400.

Lab Assistant (Group IV): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,400.

Physiotherapist: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,200.

Social Worker: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 4,200.

Technical Assistant (OT/CSSD): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Assistant Security Officer: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Lab Technician Gr. III: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,800.

Assistant (OT/CSSD): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 1,900.

Grade IV (DASSV Jr. ASSTT.): The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 1,900.

Stenographer Grade III: The selected aspirant will get a monthly salary of Rs 2,400.

Important date

The last date for submission of application is August 13

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd