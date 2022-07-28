DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and other posts; check details

July 28, 2022 6:17:11 pm
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is inviting applications recruitment of 547 TGT, PGT, and other posts. The eligible candidates can apply at the official website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Interested candidates have time till 11:59 pm of August 27 to apply for these vacancies.
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Step 2: Register or sign in using required credentials.
Step 3: After logging in, fill in the application from for the vacancy.
Step 4: Pay the examination fee and submit the application.
Step 5: Download and save for future reference.
The recruitment drive is being conducted for several posts such as Manager and Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Accountant, Tailor Master, Publication Assistant, Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), PGT Music (Male), PGT Urdu (Male and female), PGT Horticulture, PGT Psychology (Male and female), PGT Computer Science (Male and female), PGT English (Male and female), PGT EVGC (Male and female), and many more
The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 100. However, the application fee is exempted for the women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. and Ex-serviceman category. Also, candidates should note that only the applications submitted online will be accepted.
