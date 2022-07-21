scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 547 posts; check eligibility, last date, other guidelines

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates may submit an online application at dsssbonline.nic.in between July 28 and August 27, 2022 after which the link will be disabled. No modifications or corrections will be allowed after August 27.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 2:07:58 pm
DSSSB recruitment, DSSSB applications open, DSSSB posts, DSSSB apply, DSSSB application link, DSSSB applications open, DSSSB posts, Sarkari Naukri, Government jobsDSSSB recruitment 2022: No requests for changes, corrections, or modifications will be accepted once the online application form has been submitted. (Representative image. Express photo)

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) is inviting application for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT Special), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) (male and female), and other posts. Interested candidates can submit their online application at dsssbonline.nic.in between July 28 and August 27. 

“The date of conduct of examinations will be intimated in due course only through the website of the Board.” the official notification stated. Candidates should note that only online applications will be accepted. Applications submitted through any other method will be automatically rejected.

Eligibility

 The applicant must be an Indian national. For the position for which he/she intends to apply, the candidate must meet the requirements for eligibility in terms of age, education, experience, etc. as per the Recruitment Rules announced by the User Department. The eligibility criteria are detailed in the advertisement.

The maximum age limit varied between 27 to 35 years old for the majority of the posts, except Accountant vacancy where candidates upto 52 years of age can apply. The candidates interested in the Accountant vacancy should have a Bachelor Degree in any stream with 10 years Ex Service Man Experience in Army/Navy/Air Force.

Application fee

Applicants will be required to pay a sum of Rs 100 as part of their application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

Candidates should note that no requests for changes, corrections, or modifications (including changes to category) will be accepted once the online application form has been submitted. Therefore, applicants are advised to submit their applications much in advance to avoid clashing or panic, and ensure that there are no spelling or factual errors in the application form.

