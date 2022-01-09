DSSSB recruitment 2022: Application process for 26 posts to begin on January 10; check how to apply

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will begin the application process for 26 Assistant Law Officer/ Legal Assistant posts from tomorrow, i.e. January 10, 2022. All interested candidates can visit the official website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in — to apply for the posts, once the registration process begins.

The last date to apply for the DSSSB 2022 recruitment process is February 9, 2022, till 11:59 pm. Applicants will be required to pay Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fee.

DSSSB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the application link of the designation you want to apply for

Step 3: Fill in the necessary credentials and click on the login

Step 4: Fill in all the necessary details in the application form

Step 5: Submit all the required documents

Step 6: Submit the application form and save it for future reference

DSSSB is recruiting for 26 posts in 14 departments such as Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Directorate of Education, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Transport Corporation, (DTC), and many more. This year, DSSSB is only accepting online applications, and no application received by post/by hand/by mail will be considered.