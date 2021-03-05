DSSSB recruitment 2021: Apply for 1809 vacancies; check pay scale, selection process

DSSSB recruitment 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for1809 vacant posts. The application process will commence from March 15, and interested candidates can apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The registration process will be concluded on April 14.

The vacancies are for the posts of special education (primary), assistant foreman, personal assistant, junior engineer and technical assistant, among others.

DSSSB recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Education: The education qualification varies depending upon the post. The minimum qualification is class 12 level.

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 27 years.

DSSSB Delhi recruitment: Pay scale

Candidates will get a basic salary in the range of Rs 9300 – Rs 34800 with an additional grade pay Rs 4600 to Rs 4800. The pay scale will be at the grade level of C and B posts

DSSSB recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘click for new registration’

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill the form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, professional tests and personal interview for recruitment to various posts.

The selection process consists of tier-I and II followed by a skill test. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English except for the language papers. The syllabus will have a test on general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, and Hindi language and comprehension and English language and comprehension.

For details on the recruitment process, candidates can refer to the website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.