DSSSB recruitment 2018: PGT exam in July, admit cards to release soon

DSSSB recruitment 2018: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will conduct examinations for various posts in the month of July. The exam authority will issue the admit cards for the recruitment examination on the official website — dsssbonline.nic.in. Earlier, last year, the DSSSB announced the vacancies for 9, 293 teacher posts under Directorate of Education Government of NCT of Delhi.

DSSSB recruitment 2018: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download admit card’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

DSSSB recruitment 2018: Check exam time table

July 2: PGT English (Female)

July 8: Laboratory Assistant (Lie Detection), Scientific Assistant (Lie Detection), Laboratory Assistant (Physics), Laboratory Assistant (HRD/ QC), Scientific Assistant (Physics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics).

July 22: Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry), Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics), Scientific Assistant (Documents), Senior Scientific Assistant (Photo), Laboratory Assistant (Photo), Scientific Assistant (Ballistics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Documents) and Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology).

Last year, the Delhi HC stayed the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board’s (DSSSB) notice withdrawing the process of appointment of over 8,914 teachers for the schools run by the AAP government. Justice A K Chawla asked the authorities to issue a fresh advertisement calling for applications from eligible candidates by December 20 which shall be received the latest by December 31.

