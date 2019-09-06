DSSSB PRT, nursery teacher and junior engineer recruitment notification 2019: Apply for 982 posts

DSSSB PRT notification 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a notification to fill a total of 982 teachers’ posts. The interested candidates can apply for the same at the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The application process will begin from September 16 and will conclude on October 15.

The recruitment process includes a written exam followed by an interview round and document verification. The exam dates are yet to be out and the admit card for the same, as per the norm, is released 10 days ahead of the exam dates.

DSSSB recruitment notification 2019: Vacancy details

Assistant teacher (primary) – 637

Assistant teacher (nursery) – 141

JE Civil – 204

DSSSB recruitment notification 2019: Salary details

All the positions are at the level of group B. While the basic salary details are yet to be out, the grade pay for the positions will be Rs 4,200.

Further details are awaited and are likely to release on September 16, however, as per rule. TET qualified teachers are eligible to apply. The exact age and qualification requirement details will be released in the detailed notification, later.

