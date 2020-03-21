DSSSB pharmacy result, cut-off declared, check details

DSSSB result: Check at dsssb.delhi.gov.in (Representational image) DSSSB result: Check at dsssb.delhi.gov.in (Representational image)

DSSSB result: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the result for the online exam conducted for the post pf pharmacist at its official websites, dsssb.delhi.gov.in and dsssbonline.nic.in. The tier-I exam was held on November 1 and 4, 2019.

Marks obatined by a total of 6350 candidates has been uploaded. Out of the 200 marks exam, candidates who have score 99.25 will be considered qualified. For OBC, sC, ST and PH candidates the cut-off is 70.24, 68.63, 60.86, and 60.86 marks.

DSSSB result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘declaration of marks of online exam’ link under ‘latest news’

Step 3: Click on the link in new page, a PDF will open

The selected candidates will have to submit e-dossier. The link will be activated from March 24 and remain active till April 7, 2020. Selected candidates will have to upload all documents at the link including marks obtained, education qualification, admit card and other proofs attached with application form.

Meanwhile, the online exam scheduled to be held on March 30 has been postponed. The exam was to be held fro the post of wild life inspector and junior engineer. This is the second tier of the recruitment and the revised dates will be announced later. The exam has been postponed due to corona virus outbreak in India which has affected 236 people so far.

