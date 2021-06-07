DSSSB PGT Tier-1 new exam dates announced

The candidates can check the entire exam schedule on the official website of DSSSB - dsssbonline.nic.in. Representational image/ file

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the new exam dates for the DSSSB PGT tier-1 exam. The exams will now be held from June 25 to June 30. The candidates can check the entire exam schedule on the official website of DSSSB – dsssbonline.nic.in.

Earlier, the DSSSB PGT tier 1 exams were scheduled from June 8 to June 20, 2021. However, the exams were deferred due to administrative exigencies, as per the official notification.

DSSSB has also released a list of instructions for the candidates appearing in the exam. As per the notice, candidates are advised to update their mobile number as well as the email address for future communication.

Candidates will receive all the information related to the DSSSB PGT exam 2021 on their mobile phone. Incase, the candidates do not get any information then they must get in touch with the authorities and get their e-admit card. Candidates have also been advised to check the official website of DSSSB for necessary information.

The exam will be conducted in online mode, under the social distancing norms. All students should follow the Covid-19 related safety measures like wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing.