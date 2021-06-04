DSSSB PGT Tier-1 exams postponed till further notice

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the DSSSB PGT tier-1 exam. The exams were to be held from June 8 to 20 June 2021. The official notice on the website says that the online examination has been deferred due to administrative exigencies till further notice.

The notice also mentions the PGT postcodes, for which the exams have been cancelled. It includes 33/20, 78/20, 66/20, 67/20, 70/20, 71/20, 29/20, 85/20, 80/20, 27/20, 69/20, 79/20, 72/20, 23/20, 64/20, 65/20, 31/20, and 26/20.

Meanwhile, DSSSB has invited application for 5807 TGT posts. The registration process for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) TGT teacher recruitment 2021 begins on June 4. Interested candidates may fill the online application form on the official DSSSB website — dsssbonline.nic.in. The application window will be open till July 3. The date of examination will be intimated in due course of time.