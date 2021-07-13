DSSSB PGT 2021 admit card released: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. (Representational image)

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has released the admit cards for the post-graduate teacher (PGT) exams 2021. The exams will be conducted on July 16, 17 and 18. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The exams will be conducted for the post of PGT Biology, Sanskrit, Fine Arts, Economics, Hindi, and Chemistry subjects for male and female candidates.

Read | CET for govt job aspirants will be conducted from early 2022: Jitendra Singh

DSSSB PGT 2021 admit card – How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘DSSSB PGT 2021 admit card’ link

Step 3: On the new window, enter application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on submit and access the admit card

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print-out

The exam will be conducted in online mode, under the social distancing norms. All students should follow the Covid-19 related safety measures like wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing.

The candidates need to carry their admit card as well as a valid id proof to the exam center. Name of the exam centre as well as exam timings will be mentioned in the e-admit card.