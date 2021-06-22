DSSSB PGT Tier-1 2021 admit card released: How to download

June 22, 2021 2:08:30 pm
The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the DSSSB PGT tier-1 exam. The exams will be held from June 25 to June 30. The candidates can check the admit card from the official website of DSSSB – dsssbonline.nic.in.
Earlier, the DSSSB PGT tier 1 exams were scheduled from June 8 to June 20. However, the exams were deferred due to administrative exigencies, as per the official notification.
DSSSB PGT 2021 admit card – How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – dsssbonline.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘DSSSB PGT 2021 admit card’ link
Step 3: On the new window, enter application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click on submit and access the admit card
Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print-out
The exam will be conducted in online mode, under the social distancing norms. All students should follow the Covid-19 related safety measures like wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing. The candidates need to carry their admit card as well as a valid id proof to the exam center. Name of the exam centre as well as exam timings will be mentioned in the e-admit card.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
