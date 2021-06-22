DSSSB PGT Tier-1 2021 admit card released: How to download

The candidates can check the admit card from the official website of DSSSB – dsssbonline.nic.in. (file photo)

The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit cards for the DSSSB PGT tier-1 exam. The exams will be held from June 25 to June 30. The candidates can check the admit card from the official website of DSSSB – dsssbonline.nic.in.

Earlier, the DSSSB PGT tier 1 exams were scheduled from June 8 to June 20. However, the exams were deferred due to administrative exigencies, as per the official notification.

DSSSB PGT 2021 admit card – How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘DSSSB PGT 2021 admit card’ link

Step 3: On the new window, enter application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on submit and access the admit card

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print-out

The exam will be conducted in online mode, under the social distancing norms. All students should follow the Covid-19 related safety measures like wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing. The candidates need to carry their admit card as well as a valid id proof to the exam center. Name of the exam centre as well as exam timings will be mentioned in the e-admit card.