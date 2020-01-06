DSSSB PGT recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 710 teachers; check eligibility criteria, selection process, other details

DSSSB PGT recruitment 2020: The candidates can apply till February 13, 2020 DSSSB PGT recruitment 2020: The candidates can apply till February 13, 2020

DSSSB PGT recruitment 2020: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply online for the posts of Post Graduate (PGT) teachers. There are a total of 710 vacancies for the posts of PGT. The candidates can apply through the website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in till February 13, 2020.

The application process is yet to begin. For the posts of postgraduate teachers, the applications will be available from January 14, 2020. The candidates can apply till February 13, 2020. The candidates will be selected on the basis of two- tier examination followed by a skill test.

DSSSB PGT recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

PGT Biology- Male: 7

PGT Biology- Female: 2

PGT Chemistry- Male: 1

PGT Chemistry- Female: 2

PGT Commerce- Female: 2

PGT Commerce- Male: 61

PGT Commerce- Female: 32

PGT English- Male: 42

PGT English- Female: 56

PGT History- Male: 22

PGT Maths- Male: 46

PGT Maths- Female: 26

PGT Physics- Male: 22

PGT Physics- Female: 29

PGT Sanskrit- Female: 10

PGT Geography- Male: 35

PGT Punjabi- Female: 1

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor- Male: 198

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselor- Female: 118

DSSSB PGT recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates need to possess a Master’s degree or a degree/ diploma in the subject from any recognised university

Selection process: DSSSB will select candidates through one tier and two tier examination scheme and skill test. In the notification, DSSSB has clarified that there will be no provision of re-evaluation/re-checking of answer sheets.

DSSSB PGT recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

In tier I, there will be two sections – A and B. In the A section, questions on general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, and Hindi and English language and comprehension.

In section B, multiple-choice questions will be asked on the concerned subjects. The grade pay will be between Rs 4200 to 4800, depending on which posts an applicant applied for.

Meanwhile, the DSSSB has also released a notification for 542 vacancies for which applications will begin from January 7

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd