DSSSB LDC admit card for PET released: Steps to download

DSSSB LDC admit card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released the admit card for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) to recruit at the post of a lowed division clerk (LDC). Candidates who have cleared the computer-based test will be eligible to download their hall ticket from official websites, dsssbonline.nic.in, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB LDC PET is scheduled to be held on December 21. This is the last leg of the recruitment process. Those who clear this would be called for document verification.

DSSSB LDC admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the circle next to the exam you are appearing for

Step 5: Click on generate e-admit card

Step 6: Admit card will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further reference.

As per rules, candidates need to bring a print out of their admit card along with an original identity proof and passport-sized pictures for verification and authentication tends. If a candidate fails to bring admit card they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

