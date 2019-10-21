DSSSB LDC admit card 2019 released, steps to download

DSSSB LDC admit card 2019: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) released the admit card for computer-based test (CBT) for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The recruitment examination will be conducted on October 23, 24, 25, 2019. The hall ticket has been released for civil post code 11/17 and LDC post code 51/13. The candidates can download the admit card through the websites- dsssbonline.nic.in, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The recruitment exam will be held in Hindi and English. For tier I exam, questions will be asked on general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, Hindi language and comprehension and English language and comprehension. In tier II examinations, the syllabus will be similar to tier I exam and objective-type questions will be asked.

DSSSB LDC admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Click on the circle next to the exam you are appearing for

Step 5: Click on generate e-admit card

Step 6: Admit card will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further reference.

As per rules, candidates need to bring a print out of their admit card along with an original identity proof and passport-sized pictures for verification and authentication tends. If a candidate fails to bring admit card they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

