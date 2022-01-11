DSSSB invites applications for JE/SO posts; check eligibility criteria

DSSSB JE/SO recruitment: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released applications for recruitment to the post of junior engineer-JE (civil) / section officer-SO (civil) in electrical and civil engineer categories under various government departments. The application process began from January 10, 2022 and will end on February 9, 2022. Candidates can apply online, on the official website of DSSSB- dsssbonline.nic.in.

A total of 575 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer/ Section Officer- civil are available. This is composed of 270 vacancies for UR candidates, 77 for EWS, 116 for OBC, 85 for SC, and 27 for the ST candidate.

Along with 116 vacancies for junior engineer/ section officer- electrical posts, there are 40 vacancies for UR candidates, 21 for EWS, 34 for OBC, 14 for SC, and 7 for ST candidates.

The minimum age of candidates to be able to apply should be 18 and maximum between 27 and 35, according to posts. Eligible candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, candidates belonging to ST, SC, PWD, women, and ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

The board will conduct the examination in two tiers (Tier I and Tier II) for making the recruitment. The date of the examination will be intimated to the candidates through the official website that the candidates are recommended to check regularly.