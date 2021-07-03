DSSSB extends registration deadline for 5807 TGT teacher posts

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of DSSSB - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. (Representative Image/Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has extended the last date to apply for 5807 TGT teacher recruitment posts to July 10. Earlier, the last date to apply for the exam was July 3. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of DSSSB – dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

According to the notification released on May 28, this recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5807 posts for various subjects including Bengali, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, and Punjabi for male and female candidates.

The selection process for the DSSSB TGT teacher recruitment includes one tier/ two tier examination scheme and skill test wherever applicable. The minimum qualifying marks for the examination will be decided and declared by the DSSSB.

Candidates with a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university with minimum 45 per cent marks can apply for the posts. A CTET qualified certificate issued by CBSE is also mandatory to apply for the position. Knowledge of Hindi language and degree/diploma in teaching are also compulsory requirements to apply for the TGT positions.

The age limit of the candidate applying for the posts should be below 32 years of age. For more details on the eligibility criteria, candidates can refer to the official website of DSSSB.