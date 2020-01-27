DSSSB Delhi recruitment notification for 297 posts, applications to begin from tomorrow

Delhi DSSSB recruitment: Apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. (Representational image) Delhi DSSSB recruitment: Apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. (Representational image)

DSSSB Delhi recruitment: The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited applications for various posts under the advertisement 05/20. The application process will begin on January 28 and will conclude on February 27, 2020. Interested candidates can apply at the official website — dsssb.delhi.gov.in. A total of 297 posts are advertised.

Applicants will have to clear two-tier examinations. The tier-I exam will be only for shortlisting and selection will be made on basis of marks obtained in tier-II exams. The exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 and for the right answer, there will be one mark awarded. To pass the test candidates will get 40 per cent marks for OBC, SC/ST will have to get 35 and 30 per cent.

DSSSB Delhi recruitment: Eligibility

Education: The education qualification varies depending upon the post. The minimum qualification is class 12 level.

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 27 years.

DSSSB Delhi recruitment: Pay Grade

The pay scale will be at the grade level of C and B posts.

DSSSB Delhi recruitment: Exam pattern

The selection process consists of Tier-I and II followed by a skill test. The exam will be held in both Hindi and English except for the language papers. The syllabus will have a test on general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, and Hindi language and comprehension and English language and comprehension.

