Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

DSSSB Assistant primary teacher 2022 exam result today; how to check

DSSSB Assistant Teacher result 2022: The online exam was conducted on March 7, 16. 20, 22, 29 and 30 in which 60,489 candidates appeared.

dsssb result, sarkari resultCandidates will be able to check their result at the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in. (File image)

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will release the result for assistant teacher (primary) recruitment exam today. Candidates will be able to check their result at the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The board has not announced the result time yet.

Assam direct recruitment Grade 3 result 2022; how to check

The online exam was conducted on March 7, 16. 20, 22, 29 and 30 in which 60,489 candidates appeared. Out of these, a total of 1817 candidates were shortlisted based on the cut-off list. The shortlisted candidates had to upload their requisite documents in the e-dossierthrough the OARS module. 

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link mentioned on the home page

Step 3: Download the pdf and check result

he recruitment drive aims to fill up 434 assistant teacher vacancies. Final selection will be made on the basis of merit against the notified vacancies given the candidates fulfill the eligibility criteria.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 11:47:56 am
