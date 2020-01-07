DSSSB application form: How to apply, eligibility, salary and other details

DSSSB recruitment 2020: DSSSB application form is out at dsssb.gov.in (Representational image) DSSSB application form is out at dsssb.gov.in (Representational image)

DSSSB recruitment 2020: The application forms to apply at the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will be available from today – January 7 by 11 am onwards at the official websites — dsssb.delhi.gov.in or dsssbonline.nic.in. A total of 542 vacancies were advertised by the DSSSB to be filled through this recruitment exam. The applications will be accepted till February 6, as per the advertisement notice, 01/2020.

Candidates will have to undergo a preliminary exam, main followed by skill test and medical examination. The tier-one will consist of general awareness, general intelligence, arithmetical and numerical ability, Hindi language and English language.

DSSSB recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply for these posts. The upper age limit varies between 27, 30, and 35 years, depending upon the post.

Education: Minimum qualification required is a relevant undergraduate degree.

Delhi DSSSB recruitment: Exam pattern

The prelims exam will be a 200 marks test for two hours with 200 questions carrying one mark each. For technical posts, the test will be divided into section A and B wherein B will have subject-specific questions. Section A will be common and have questions on the topics mentioned before. The minimum qualifying marks for one-tier/two-tier written examination are 40 per cent for OBC it is 35 and for SC/ST/PH it is 30 per cent.

Delhi DSSSB recruitment: Application fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD, ex-servicemen will be exempted from paying the fee.

Delhi DSSSB recruitment: Salary

The grade pay varies from Rs 2,400 to Rs 4,200 and basic pay varying up to Rs 20,2000 to Rs 34,800 depending upon the posts.

