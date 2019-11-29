DSSSB AE, JE answer key released: Check how to download, raise objections

DSSSB answer key 2019: Download from dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB answer key 2019: Download from dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB AE, JE answer key: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the tentative answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of junior engineer and assistant engineer. Candidates who appeared for the exam on November 4 to 19 can check their answer key at the official websites, dsssb.nic.in, dssb.delhi.gov.in.

In case, candidates have any query, they will have to raise objections against the answer key. The last date to raise objections is December 1. After scrutinising the objections raised, the final answer key will be released. The result will be based on the final answer key.

DSSSB AE, JE answer key: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘answer key’ link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download answer key in the dashboard

A total of 264 posts are to be filled through the recruitment exam. Finally selected candidate will be hired at a salary of Rs 9300-34800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4600.

