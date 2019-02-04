DSSSB admit card 2018: Download for warder, assistant superintendent exam from tomorrow

DSSSB admit card: The Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the date to release the admit cards for the recruitment exam for the post of warder and assistant superintendent. Earlier, the admit cards were scheduled to release today on the official website — dsssbonline.nic.in. But now, the Delhi SSSB has notified that the admit card will be released tomorrow.

The DSSSB admit cards will be available to download till March 15, 2019 for the post of warder and the last date to download admit card for an assistant superintendent is February 29, 2019. After which the link will be deactivated. Candidates need to download admit card. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

DSSSB admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card for the physical endurance test…’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the link of the post you have applied for

Step 4: Click on the check box next to ‘first tier CBT/PET’, Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

For some candidates, the link to provide the log-in is not appearing despite clicking. The link will be activated for all from tomorrow onwards.

