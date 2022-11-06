scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

DRDO to begin CEPTAM application process from November 7; check how to apply

DRDO CEPTAM A&A: The application process will begin on November 7 at 10 am till December 7 till 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at drdo.gov.in.

drdo.gov.in, DRDO, DRDO CEPTAM, DRDO CEPTAM recruitment, DRDO CEPTAM A&A recruitment, DRDO CEPTAM A&A application process, DRDP CEPTAM A&A application begins, sarkari naukri, government jobs, govt jobsDRDO CEPTAM A&A: The application fee across all categories is Rs 100 (Pexels.com/Representative Image)

DRDO CEPTAM A&A: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will start the application process for various posts under Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) Admin and Allied cadre (A&A) from tomorrow (November 7) 10 am. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — drdo.gov.in.

Read |Constable (Driver) Delhi Police Exam: Provisional answer key, response sheet out

The application window will close on December 7 at 5 pm. The exam date is yet to be announced by the DRDO. There are a total of 1061 vacancies for 11 group B and C posts. The eligibility criteria and age limit for each post is different as per their requirement.

DRDO CEPTAM (A&A): How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board], and then on the CEPTAM-10/A&A link.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity

Step 3: Click on the link reading online application form

Step 4: Click on new registration, and then enter your credentials such as name, date of birth, email address, phone number, etc.

Step 5: Once registered, enter your basic details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Cross-check, save, submit and pay the fees.

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Advertisement

The application fee is Rs 100 and can be paid either by credit or debit card, net banking or UPI.

The posts for which the recruitment drive is being conducted are, junior translation officer (JTO), stenographer grade-I (English typing), stenographer grade-II (English typing), administrative assistant ‘A’ (English typing), administrative assistant ‘A’ (Hindi typing), store assistant ‘A’ (English typing), store assistant ‘A’ (Hindi typing), security assistant ‘A’, vehicle operator ‘A’, fire engine driver ‘a’ and fireman. Candidates can check the eligibility for each post in the official advertisement.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 12:36:35 pm
Next Story

Behind the Art: Why is Lady with an Ermine by Leonardo Da Vinci (1489–1491) so iconic?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement