DRDO to begin CEPTAM application process from November 7; check how to apply

DRDO CEPTAM A&A: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will start the application process for various posts under Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) Admin and Allied cadre (A&A) from tomorrow (November 7) 10 am. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — drdo.gov.in.

The application window will close on December 7 at 5 pm. The exam date is yet to be announced by the DRDO. There are a total of 1061 vacancies for 11 group B and C posts. The eligibility criteria and age limit for each post is different as per their requirement.

DRDO CEPTAM (A&A): How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — drdo.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board], and then on the CEPTAM-10/A&A link.

Step 3: Click on the link reading online application form

Step 4: Click on new registration, and then enter your credentials such as name, date of birth, email address, phone number, etc.

Step 5: Once registered, enter your basic details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Cross-check, save, submit and pay the fees.

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 100 and can be paid either by credit or debit card, net banking or UPI.

The posts for which the recruitment drive is being conducted are, junior translation officer (JTO), stenographer grade-I (English typing), stenographer grade-II (English typing), administrative assistant ‘A’ (English typing), administrative assistant ‘A’ (Hindi typing), store assistant ‘A’ (English typing), store assistant ‘A’ (Hindi typing), security assistant ‘A’, vehicle operator ‘A’, fire engine driver ‘a’ and fireman. Candidates can check the eligibility for each post in the official advertisement.