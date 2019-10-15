DRDO Scientist recruitment through GATE score: How to apply

DRDO Scientist recruitment 2019: The Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started the verification process through Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering

(GATE) score. The recruitment is only for GATE qualified candidates.

The candidates who had locked their application form in August can update their GATE scores through the official website- gate.iitd.ac.in. The online window to update the score will be closed on October 31 at 5 pm.

The selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 36,000 plus house rent allowance. For grade II and III, Rs 38,000 per month and Rs 40,000 per month plus HRA will be granted. Scientists will get Rs 75,000 per month and SRFs will get monthly remuneration of Rs 28,000 per month.

Eligibility

Age: Candidates should not be more than 32 years of age for the post of SRF. For the post of RA and scientist, the upper age limit is 40 and 45 respectively.

Education: For the post of RA one should have an M.Tech degree with there years of experience or PhD in science/engineering for grade I, four years experience with M.Tech or 2 years experience with PhD and for grade II candidates should have 6 years’ work experience with M.Tech or 4 years’ work experience with PhD.

DRDO Scientist recruitment 2019: Documents required

Application form

Self-attested photocopies of degrees

Class 10 certificate

Original mark sheets

Birth certificate

Experience certificate

The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 290 vacant posts.

