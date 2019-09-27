DRDO, SAIL, government jobs to apply for this week

Over 5,000 vacancies across departments in the Government of India have been released in the past few months, including jobs in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and several other sectors.

Advertising

The online application process for a majority of the vacant posts will be closed this month. For those aspiring for a well-paying government sector job, here are the jobs to apply for, before the end of the week.

Apply for 914 vacancies in CISF constable

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) invited applications for the post of constable (tradesman). The notification is available at its official websites, cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in.

A total of 914 posts were to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process has started and will continue till October 22, however, online applications have been discontinued. The reason behind this is not yet clear.

Hiring in SAIL for 463 vacancies

Advertising

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee. There are a total of 463 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the website sailcareers.com.

The online application process has already started and will close on October 11, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for a written exam to be eligible for the job. Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for skill test or trade test.

Vacancies for 224 posts in DRDO, apply now

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) invites applications for the posts of admin and allied cadre at its official website, drdo.gov.in. The applications have begun and will close on October 15 at 5 pm. A total of 224 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test (CBT) followed by a skill test. The CBT will have 150 questions to be solved in 100 minutes.

Vacancies for 156 RPSC Junior Legal officer posts, application process begins Sep 26

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has advertised for the 156 vacant posts of Legal Officer. The online application process for the vacancies will begin on September 26.

The candidates can apply through the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process will be closed on October 25, 2019.

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Over 8000 vacant posts, how to apply

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited applications for the post of assistant at its official website licindia.in. The application process and fee payment is on and will be closed on October 1. Over 8000 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates will have to undergo a preliminary exam followed by the Mains to be eligible for the job. Selected candidates are appointed firstly for a probation period of six months, which can be extended up to one year.

The candidates will get a basic salary of Rs 14,435 per month along with additional perks.

Delhi District Court recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 771 posts for DEO, PA, judicial assistant

The Delhi District Court has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the various vacant posts. There are 771 vacant posts, the online application process has been started from Monday, September 16, 2019.

The online application process will be closed on October 6, and the candidates can apply online through the website delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

SBI apprentices recruitment 2019: Graduates can apply for 700 posts

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of an apprentice under the Skill India’s Apprentices Act. A total of 700 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for an online written test followed by a test of the local language. The exam will be conducted on October 23. The questions will be bilingual, i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests. One-fourth of marks assigned for questions will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Delhi District Court recruitment 2019: Apply for 771 posts for DEO, PA, judicial assistant

The Delhi District Court has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the various vacant posts. There are 771 vacant posts, the online application process has been started from Monday, September 16, 2019.

The online application process will be closed on October 6, and the candidates can apply online through the website- delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

Air India recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 170 Assistant Supervisor posts

Air India Engineering Services Limited (AISEL) has advertised for Assistant Supervisor posts. The candidates can apply through the official website aiesl.airindia.in on or before September 28, 2019.

There are 170 vacant posts with 15 in the Eastern, 80 in Western, 50 in Northern and 25 in Southern region. The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum one year of working experience.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.