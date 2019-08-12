DRDO recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Research Associate (RA). The candidates who want to apply can do so through the website, drdo.gov.in on or before November 6, 2019.

For the post of associate, the candidates must have a Phd in a subject desired.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 10

Name of the post: Research Associate

DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational Qualification

The candidates should possess PhD in a subject as mentioned in the website.

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the post of an associate is 35 years and for the post of research fellow it is 28 years.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected RA will get a salary of Rs 40,000 and JRF candidates will get Rs 25,000 as a monthly stipend.

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

To be eligible for the job, interested candidates will have to register themselves at the official website, drdo.gov.in.

