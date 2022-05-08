DRDO Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for JRF positions

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has invited applications from qualified candidates for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions. The application form is available on the DRDO website, drdo.gov.in. There are two open positions.

Candidates will be assigned to CEPTAM, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Civil Lines, New Delhi-110054. They will be paid Rs 31,000 per month, plus HRA and other benefits as per government regulations.

Candidates with BE or BTech degree in the first division with a GATE/NET score or ME/MTech degree with BE/BTech in the first division in the following courses can apply:

Computer Science and Engineering/Technology. Computer Science and Automation Engineering/Technology. Computer Science/Technology and Informatics Engineering. Computer Science and System Engineering. Computer Science and Information Technology. Information Technology. Computer Science/Engineering/Technology. Software Engineering/Technology. Information Science and Engineering/Technology. Computer and Communication Engineering. Computer Networking.

Candidates must not be above 28 years of age. “The selection will be purely provisional and subject to verification of documents and original certificates. The candidature will be rejected if any mismatch is noticed in details regarding qualification, discipline/subject, percentage of marks or non-fulfilment of any specified criteria at the time of joining. Canvassing in any form will result in disqualification of candidature,” the official advertisement read.