DRDO recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 1817 Multi Tasking Staff posts, how to apply

DRDO recruitment 2020: The Defence Research and Development Organisation released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Ministerial posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the website- drdo.gov.in. There are 1817 vacancies for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).

The candidates need to possess a class 10 pass certificate to apply for the ministerial posts. The selected candidates will be appointed as per the 7th CPC pay matrix on the pay scale between Rs 18,000 to 56,900.

The online application will be closed at the website- drdo.gov.in on January 23, 2020.

DRDO recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 1817

Name of the post: Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Group C Non-Gazetted Ministerial post

DRDO recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess a 10th pass certificate including the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass certificate

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 25 years

DRDO recruitment 2020: Pay scale

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 18,000 to 56,900 as per the 7th CPC pay matrix.

DRDO recruitment 2020: Important dates

Beginning of online application: December 23, 2019

Last date to apply online: January 23, 2020

How to apply: The candidates can apply online through the website- drdo.gov.in on or before January 23, 2020.

