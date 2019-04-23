DRDO recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for JRF fellows on April 30; check eligibility, salary, how to apply

DRDO recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has advertised for the post of junior research fellow (JRF) at its official website, drdo.gov.in. The fellow will be hired under INMAS-SAMEER joint research project ‘research and development of high energy electron linear accelerator technology for medical and other applications.’

The research is in collaboration with the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Science (INMAS). Candidates interested for the post will have to participate in a walk-in interview to be held on April 30, 2019 at 10 am at MIRC Budiling, INMAS, Delhi.

Candidates need to report between 9 am to 9:30 am at the main gate reception of INMAS, Timarpur, Delhi. After 9:30 am, the registration process will close and no more applications will be accepted.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have a first-class MPharma degree in pharmacology. Desirable fields include – radioligand receptor binding assay, protein estimation, animal handling.

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to get an application form?

The application form will be uploaded at the official website, drdo.gov.in. Candidates need to download the application form, fill it and submit to akmishra63@gmail.com before April 29, 2019.

Candidates need to carry a photocopy of the application form sent by email with them for the interview.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a stipend of Rs 25,000 in addition to the house rent allowance.

Selected candidates will be hired for a tenure of one year which can further extend up to three years.

