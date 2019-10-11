DRDO recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for research fellow posts

DRDO recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will conduct the walk-in-interview for the recruitment to the post of research fellows. The walk-in-interview for the post of research associate (RA) will be conducted on November 6, while for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) is scheduled to be conducted on November 5 and 6, 2019.

The details regarding the interview are available at the website. The candidates can check it through the website- rac.gov.in. Earlier, the DRDO advertised for ten vacancies for the posts of research fellows, applications for which are still open. The candidates can apply online till October 20 through the website- rac.gov.in.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Dates for walk-in-interview

Research Associate- November 6, 2019

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)- November 5 and 6, 2019.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 10

Name of the post: Research Associate

DRDO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: The candidates should possess PhD in the relevant subjects.

Age: The upper age limit to apply for the post of an associate is 35 years and for the post of research fellow it is 28 years.

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

To be eligible to appear for the interview, interested candidates will have to register themselves at the official website, drdo.gov.in.

DRDO recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected RA will get a salary of Rs 40,000 and JRF candidates will get Rs 25,000 as a monthly stipend.

